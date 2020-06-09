New coronavirus testing being offered at two Glenwood clinics

This undated file photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC's laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus.



Two Glenwood Springs medical clinics have joined area hospitals in offering testing for the novel coronavirus, including a new antibody test recently approved by the FDA.

Glenwood Medical Associates announced recently that it is now offering the new Roche COVID-19 antibody test. The blood test is considered to be more than 99% accurate in determining if someone who previously experienced symptoms of COVID-19, even several weeks or months ago, but wasn’t tested at the time, actually had the virus.

“This is the recommended antibody test for COVID-19,” according to information posted to GMA’s website.

“While laboratory companies like LabCorp and Quest have been offering the Abbot antibody test, which is nonspecific for any coronavirus, the Roche COVID-19 antibody test is 99+% effective in terms of sensitivity and specificity,” according to a statement from the Glenwood Springs-based clinic.

Sensitivity and specificity are defined as the proportion of people who test positive and negative, respectively, for having been infected with a disease, in this case COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The cost of the test being offered by GMA is $130, and should be covered by major insurance carriers, according to clinic officials. Testing is available to anyone in the community.

Recently, Grand River Health in Rifle concluded a round of antibody testing. The hospital used the AYTU test, for which earlier clinical tests had shown a higher percentage for false positive results, according to John Hopkins University’s Center for Health Security.

Grand River offered the testing between May 18 and May 29, during which 190 antibody tests were conducted. Of those, 19 came back positive with onset dates as far back as 90 days, according to hospital officials.

Also recently, Mountain Family Health Centers in Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Basalt announced they are now doing active illness testing for COVID-19.

According to a press release from MFHC, testing is by appointment only at the three area locations.

“Symptomatic individuals may also call Mountain Family to schedule a telehealth appointment to assess symptoms and to determine appropriate action,” the release states. Persons with primary care providers outside of Mountain Family should obtain a referral from one’s health care provider after it has been determined that the symptoms are suspected to be COVID-19, according to the release.