New COVID guidelines information discussion headlines Roaring Fork School Board agenda





An update on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 guidelines is slated for discussion in Wednesday’s Roaring Fork School District Board of Education meeting.

As the district reportedly approaches its goal of 70% community vaccination rate to consider removing mask mandates, new guidelines passed down in September recommended universal masking, regardless of vaccination or transmission rates. The district opted to reinforce mask mandates at the time of the guidance but are coming to a fork in the road.

“As our communities reach the originally targeted community vaccination rate of 70%, we need to decide whether to continue with that plan established in August or to adhere to more recent guidance from our public health authorities,” a staff memo originated by Superintendent Rob Stein reads.

The memo suggests it may be “unwise” to begin to pick and choose which regulatory bodies the district follows, citing law enforcement, Colorado Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture as examples of other informing bodies. It also states that the goal was and continues to be keeping students in school and safe.

The memo reports that 32 students total entered quarantine during the first quarter of the school year, compared to 131 students quarantining per day in 2020-21.

The item is listed only as discussion on the agenda, and will not be up for any action.

Also listed as an information item is vaccination roll-out for ages 5-11 as FDA begins to approve certain vaccines for the age group.

On the rest of the agenda is an information session with the Family Advisory Council and District Accountability Committee and an action item on new legislation regarding concurrent enrollment.

As the board continues to alternate in person and virtual meetings, Wednesday’s will be held on Zoom only. Public comment is available through an advance sign up form, though only 20 minutes are allotted on the agenda. Seven speakers are already listed on the agenda, with each being granted three minutes, adding up to 21 total.

The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. but enters an executive session from 4:35 p.m.-5:25 p.m. to discuss real estate and negotiation strategies at Riverview School.

The agenda and link to the meeting can be found on the Board of Education’s website . The Zoom meeting ID is 899 6442 4522.