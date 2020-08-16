New fire burning by Rifle Fish Hatchery; evacuations ordered

Evacuations have been ordered for residents along state Highway 325 south of the Rifle Fish Hatchery after a fire broke out a little before 9 p.m. Sunday.

The evacuation zone extends to County Road 226 (Harvey Gap cutoff), according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

An evacuation site has been established at Rifle High School. For updates, follow the GarCo Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.