New ‘FROM THE CENTER’ exhibition at Carbondale Arts to debut Friday

"Pink Corset" by Marcia Weese set to be displayed at "FROM THE CENTER: Maps, Wefts, Shifts, Hoops"

Marcia Weese/Courtesy

Set to appear for the first time, “FROM THE CENTER: Maps, Wefts, Shifts, Hoops” will debut at Carbondale Arts Gallery on Friday.

Curated by Marcia Weese, the gallery will feature Weese along with three other artists — Elizabeth Newman, Emily Payne, Augusta Talbot — whose lives and careers have taken similar meaning “to rise continuously with the rigor and honor of being female, of being human,” Carbondale Arts news release states.

“This group show binds together four women: all mid-career artists, all witnesses to the everyday,” the news release states. “All have been wives, all are mothers, and all continue to weave life’s fabric in the studio.”

A gallery featuring pieces ranging from ceramic work to monoprints, each artist brings with them a unique design and approach to their artwork.

“I’m excited to bring these incredible artists to the valley to show off their amazing work,” Weese said on Monday. “We all come from different places, so I think the diversity between the four of us will make each of our pieces unique.”

No stranger to curating exhibitions, Weese looks forward to the opportunity to reappear at the Carbondale Arts Gallery, something she did not too long ago.

“I curated a show at Carbondale Arts a few years ago called ‘Cross Pollinate,'” the Carbondale resident said. “I had a blast then, and so I just know this is going to be a lot of fun being able to share the art that we have created.”

Now set to appear at the Carbondale Arts Gallery for a second time, Weese knows the outcome will be one that won’t disappoint.

“I’ve known about Elizabeth and Augusta’s work for a long time but I only found Emily’s work a few years ago in a catalog and I really responded to her work,” Weese said. “When I asked each of them if they would all participate and they all said yes, I was delighted.”

“I went to visit their studios to see how this was going to work and that’s when I truly realized that it was going to come together beautifully.”

Scheduled to be on display at Carbondale Arts from April 14 to May 18, the community is invited to the opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The four artists will have the chance to speak with the community at 5:30 p.m.

“FROM THE CENTER: Maps, Wefts, Shifts, Hoops” debut What: Art exhibition

Where: 76 S 4th St, Carbondale, CO 81623

When: Friday, April 18 5-7 p.m.

How Much: Free

To see the artist’s work, visit the links below:

Emily Payne

http://www.emilypayneart.com

Augusta Talbot

http://www.augustatalbot.com

Elizabeth Newman

https://www.10grandpress.com/elizabeth-newman-prints

Marcia Weese

http://www.marciaweese.com