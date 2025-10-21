New funding available to address opioid use in Garfield, Eagle, Lake, Pitkin and Summit counties 

New funding opportunities are now available through the Region 5 Opioid Abatement Council to help address the ongoing opioid crisis in Garfield, Eagle, Lake, Pitkin and Summit counties.

These funds come from nationwide settlements reached in 2021 and 2022, resolving litigation brought by states and local governments against opioid distributors, manufacturers and pharmacy chains — including CVS, Johnson & Johnson, Walgreens and Walmart.

According to the National Association of County and City Health Officials, every U.S. state is receiving a portion of the money from the National Opioid Settlement Funds. In Colorado, both regional and statewide Opioid Abatement Councils were established to oversee the allocation and use of the state’s share of funding.

Representing communities along the Interstate 70 corridor, Region 5 is one of 19 abatement councils in Colorado. As of May, the region was allocated more than $2.8 million in funding, with an estimated total of over $9.1 million expected by 2038.

The Region 5 Council is currently accepting grant applications for youth programming and treatment and recovery services, according to a Monday news release from Garfield County.

Five $30,000 grants and one $20,000 grant are now available. Eligible organizations serving youth under age 21 in any of the five counties may apply for the funding to support or expand existing programs. The grants are intended to support organizations that promote healthy youth development, improve mental health and create protective environments — strategies aimed at reducing the risk of youth developing Opioid Use Disorder.

Applicants must submit a two-year project plan by 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27.

In addition to grant funding, the Region 5 Council also supports High Rockies Harm Reduction, which provides essential services across the five-county region. These include free harm reduction supplies, syringe disposal, overdose prevention education, peer support and referrals to additional programs. The organization’s goal is to decrease overdose deaths and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Since Dec. 1, 2023, with support from the Region 5 Council, High Rockies Harm Reduction has distributed over 1,100 fentanyl test strips and 1,000 naloxone boxes in Garfield County alone.

As part of its 2023-2024 strategic plan, the Region Five Council also funded initiatives including a mobile harm-reduction resource distribution program through High Rockies Harm Reduction, an anti-stigma and education campaign and the development of a regional data dashboard.

Visit region5opioidcouncil.org to learn more.