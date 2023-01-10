 New Garfield County Clerk and Recorder sworn in | PostIndependent.com
New Garfield County Clerk and Recorder sworn in

Jackie Harmon is sworn in Tuesday by Judge John Neiley as Garfield County's newest clerk and recorder. Harmon, a clerk and recorder's office employee of over 20 years, takes over for longtime Garfield County Clerk and Recorder Jean Alberico, who officially retired as of this week. Also sworn into office for new terms Tuesday were reelected incumbents County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky, Sheriff Lou Vallario, Assessor Jim Yellico, Coroner Robert Glassmire and Surveyor Scott Aibner.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
