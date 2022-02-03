New Garfield County Library branch managers named for New Castle, Rifle

The Garfield County Public Library District has promoted from within to fill the branch manager positions in New Castle and Rifle.

Ana Gaytan becomes the district’s first Latina branch manager, bringing her eight years of experience with the local libraries to the role.

In addition, another longtime library employee, Amy Tonozzi, has accepted the position as full-time Rifle Branch manager.

Tonozzi and Gaytan had both been serving in the interim manager positions at the respective branches since last year.

Gaytan has worked her way up from various positions in multiple Garfield County library locations, from page, assistant manager, associate and specialist at the Glenwood Springs Branch to circulation coordinator and interim manager in New Castle.

Ana Gaytan, newly appointed New Castle Branch Library manager.

Garfield County Public Library District/Courtesy photo

She has a bachelor’s degree in management and leadership

“Ana’s education, district knowledge and diverse experience is a huge benefit to our patrons, the New Castle branch, the branch manager team and the District,” Jame Larson, communications and marketing manager for the library district, said in a new release announcing the appointments.

“She is very dedicated to communicating all of our library services to the Spanish community,” Larson said of Gaytan.

To be able to appoint both new managers in-house was also helpful, given the tight labor market and hiring difficulties, he said.

Tonozzi brings a wealth of experience to the job, as well, having worked 14 years at the Rifle Branch as page, youth services coordinator and interim branch manager.

Amy Tonozzi, newly appointed Rifle Branch Library manager.

Garfield County Public Library District/Courtesy photo

“We’re confident that Amy will continue to be a tremendous asset to the Rifle Branch as well as the entire district,” Larson said. “Her overall experience and many years in youth services brings great perspective to the district and will be instrumental in what we accomplish going forward.”

The appointments come after the Glenwood Springs and Carbondale branch manager positions were filled in the fall. Daniel Messer is the new branch manager in Glenwood Springs, and Tracy Kallassy is the new manager in Carbondale.

The district is still looking to fill the Silt branch manager position, which was just re-announced following the completion of a comprehensive library employee salary study and changes in some of the job descriptions, Larson said.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.