New generation of Newsies

Fifth graders at Cactus Valley Elementary School Silt presented the musical "Newsies" on Thursday for fellow students and parents, under the direction of Jennetta Howell. The Post Independent provided 200 newspapers as props for the show.
Jacquie Johnston/Courtesy photo
