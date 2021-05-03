New Glenwood Adventure location aims to offer ultimate River Outfitting destination

John Brooks, Elle Murphy, Dylan Lincoln, Peter Mangum, Olicia Busby and Ken Murphy put the finishing touches on the new River Outfitter store on Thursday. Shannon Marvel / Post Independent



For the last decade Ken Murphy kept building on his plans for a River Outfitting store.

Murphy, owner of Adventure Outdoors LLC and its divisions, Glenwood Adventure Company and Lakota Guides, has offered whitewater rafting equipment and guided tours for over 30 years.

As the river outfitting services and products gradually outgrew the Glenwood Adventure Company location at 723 Cooper Ave., Murphy kept a keen eye out for a space large enough to house a one stop river adventure destination.

Last November, the building at 3330 South Glen Ave. that Murphy had his eye on for years came up for sale.

“I jumped on the chance,” Murphy said. “Locations of this size don’t often become available in Glenwood Springs. We didn’t do any real construction to this, It’s literally just a lot of TLC, paint and remodeling.”

The building also houses a call center with individual offices for each of Murphy’s employees.

Murphy wanted to design the space for call center staff in a way that made answering the same questions for call after call less tedious.

The building’s design and layout was also Murphy’s idea.

“That was most of the fun actually,” Murphy said of the design process. “I bounced a lot of ideas off friends. My wife has been in the retail business for over 20 years. I would ask her on the retail display and the rest of it I’ve been building up on.”

Murphy and his team also worked on a custom raft design that is available for purchase.

“We have about 30 of these. It’s our design,” Murphy said. The team worked with a manufacturer in Asia who allows clients to customize raft models.

“And it’s an affordable boat,” Murphy added.

The 1,400-foot, brand new river raft costs $2,900.

There are several color options for customers to choose from, but the store has only five in stock with 24 more boats en route for delivery.

Murphy and his team also designed custom duckies, or inflatable kayaks, as well.

Other equipment items for purchase include ores for beginners to the advanced.

From a basic ore that can be tossed to a friend to get them down the river, to a crafted wooden ore with a laminated cover, Murphy wanted to stock the store with inventory to make sure customers can get back on the river without delta.

Spare parts that often break are also available in the store, eliminating the typical wait that comes with ordering parts online.

“The big thing for the lakes around here are the stand up paddle boards,” Murphy said.

“We have boards for lakes and rivers, women, heavier set folks and kids.”

Murphy doesn’t expect the inventory will last long in the store.

“As you know, getting toys this year has been incredibly difficult with COVID,” Murphy said.

“To have what stock we have on the floor is incredible. I hope that we’ll sell through this stuff pretty quickly.”

The store opened at its new location Saturday and is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.