City Council green lights new pot shop

A new medical and recreational marijuana establishment, Glenwood Station LLC, earned the approval of Glenwood Springs City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting last Thursday.

The applicant, which recently opened another installment of The Station in Basalt's historic downtown, faced scrutiny through a special-use review permit, but ultimately earned approval to sell its green products in the building that formerly housed Chomps Delicatessen located at 172 W. Sixth St. Chomps has since relocated down the street.

On Aug. 28, the Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission recommended that council approve the application in a 5-1 vote.

Thursday night, council did not deliberate nearly as long as they did when the industry first began to grow in Glenwood.

In a 4-1 vote, Councilors Shelley Kaup, Todd Leahy and Jonathan Godes as well as Mayor Mike Gamba were in favor. Councilor Jim Ingraham cast the lone "no" vote. Councilors Rick Voorhees and Steve Davis were not in attendance.

"I do have one concern, and it does relate to the compatibility of the business to the neighborhood," Ingraham stated before his fellow council members. "When I think about this location, you know, there are a lot of hotels there. There are going to be a lot of families and a lot of young children walking by, so I am struggling with that."

Recommended Stories For You

The code mandates that a marijuana businesses may not operate within 500 feet of a school or 900 feet from another marijuana retailer. Although the building would comply with both of those requirements, keeping the area family-friendly was a concern among councilors.

"For my purposes, I kind of put it in the same category as alcohol," Kaup said. "It's legal in the state of Colorado. We seem to have no problem with having children walk by liquor stores.

"The appearance of the building is very non-descript. I don't see a large marijuana leaf on the sign," she said. "I don't have a problem with it as far as neighborhood compatibility."

Council did want strict compliance with odor regulation, however.

"The only concern I have is with odor," Gamba said ahead of the motion to approve the application. "I would just encourage [Glenwood Station LLC] to make sure that you're doing everything you can to keep the odors inside the building."

Plans for a high-efficiency exhaust with carbon filters definitely put many of the council members' minds at ease regarding that concern.

Parking issues also generated some discussion. According to Glenwood Station LLC's legal representative, the applicant will restripe nine parking spots with one being designated handicapped. A bicycle rack will also be installed.

The Station was founded in 2010 and currently has locations in Boulder as well as Basalt.

When exactly The Station's Glenwood location will open its doors for business remains in question. Three other retail marijuana shops have been approved for operation in the West Glenwood area in recent years, but have yet to open.

The Station is slated to be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the applicant's legal representative who spoke at the meeting.

mabennett@postindependent.com