New Glenwood Springs steakhouse emphasizes quality dining in relaxing atmosphere

Moonlight Restaurant and Bar co-owners Maria Montalban and Jorge Ochoa inside the new Glenwood Springs restaurant.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs newest fine-dining establishment, Moonlight Restaurant and Bar, offers diners an experience steeped in a romantic ambiance.

Newly minted restaurateur and Moonlight owner Jorge Ochoa started out in food service, before pursuing a career in civil engineering, and most recently, earning his master’s degree in business administration.

Despite his delve into the work of civil construction, Ochoa never forgot his passion for the culinary arts. Thus, Moonlight was born.

Q&A with Ochoa

Q: While Moonlight Restaurant and Bar opened Jan. 28, could you tell us a little about when the idea for the restaurant became a reality for you?

A: My vision to have my own business was an idea that had been there for a long time, but it never had the chance to become a reality until last year. I saw this opportunity, and everything started to fall into place.

The interior of the new Moonlight Restaurant and Bar in Glenwood Springs.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Q: What makes Moonlight Restaurant and Bar a unique experience for diners?

A: Having experience in construction and hospitality, I combined my two passions to create an atmosphere of a modern steakhouse with a combination of enjoyment with a “good vibe” as many of my guests have described it. My guests’ unique experience starts from the moment they arrive. They are able to take their time enjoying their drinks, appetizers and meals at a place they feel comfortable with.

Q: Where did the idea for Moonlight originate, and can you tell us a little about the atmosphere you are creating?

A: Moonlight is a concept: Enjoying the night with admiration of how simple and beautiful life is. We are surrounded by beautiful things that we sometimes don’t have time to appreciate. Encapsulating that concept is my vision, and I want to share this with my customers. Moonlight is a place where they can enjoy the night with someone special and take the time to admire that person next to them in a pleasant place with good food. A romantic scene under the moonlight.

The interior and bar at the new Moonlight Restaurant and Bar in Glenwood Springs.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Q: With a grand view of the Colorado River and the iconic Hotel Colorado next door, Moonlight secured a coveted spot on Glenwood Springs’ historic Sixth Street strip. What drew you to the location?

A: When I saw the location for the first time, I immediately knew the place had the potential to be part of Glenwood Springs’ community and have an impact on tourists’ experience.

Q: Your menu features a variety of steaks, weekly vegan specials, seafood as well as delectable delights on the desert side. Tell us a little about the menu creation process and what led you to settle on this selection?

A: I had many ideas as far as what type of menu could work in the area, but based on the target market, I decided to start with a steakhouse menu and adjust it accordingly. Starting a new business is challenging. There are many obstacles, and things don’t go exactly to plan. I am making changes to the menu, adjusting prices, adding new items for the upcoming seasons and starting a happy hour soon. I appreciate the feedback from our guests, and our goal as a restaurant is to improve and be part of the community.

The new Moonlight Restaurant and Bar is located on 6th Street in Glenwood Springs near Summit Canyon.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Q: What should diners know before stopping in for a bite?

A: Moonlight takes reservations when the dining party is six people or larger, ensuring the restaurant can accommodate the space needed — especially on the weekend. We also take reservations for private events, and we have a private event room with a capacity for about 60 people as well as dining space on the patio and at the bar.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.