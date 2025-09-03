New grant program aims to beautify Rifle businesses

A new annual grant program aims to beautify Rifle by providing local businesses with funding for exterior improvements that enhance appearance and historic character.

“Doing any kind of repairs to commercial businesses is extremely expensive, and most of our buildings are owned by locals, so it’s just one more way that we can help support our businesses and keep our town vibrant,” said Kim Burner, Main Street and Greater Rifle Improvement Team (GRIT) manager.

Through the Facade Grant Program , commercial building owners and businesses in Rifle can apply for up to $40,000 in funding for facade improvements such as masonry restoration, window or door replacement or repair and architectural detail repair, according to the grant application. Grant recipients are required to contribute at least 25% in matching funds, though smaller matches may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The 25% match “helps make sure that (owners) have some buy-in in the project as well as some fiscal investment in their own property,” Burner said.

The GRIT and Rifle City Council announced the new program on Monday, which is funded through lodging taxes. Applications for this year’s grant cycle will be reviewed on a rolling basis until Oct. 31, or until funds are depleted.

To be eligible, proposed projects must be for commercial building facades visible from a public sidewalk or street within Rifle city limits, according to the application.

Projects with large visual impact or that aim to restore considerable architectural features are preferred, the application states. Evaluation criteria include compliance with Rifle’s design standards and municipal code, urgency of renovation, restoration of historic elements, potential to increase building marketability and the applicant’s ability to complete the project.

Before work begins, awardees must secure all necessary building permits. Projects are required to be completed within 180 days of permit issuance unless an extension is approved by GRIT, according to the application.

“People want to spend time where the aesthetics are good and where it feels comfortable,” Burner said. “The better we can make our town look, the more people will want to spend time here, which will help everybody and help our local businesses be more successful.

“The city of Rifle has invested quite a bit of money over the last decade in downtown improvements, in our parks and our facilities,” she added. “It’s just a way to help draw people to town to help support our businesses.”

For more information, contact Kim Burner at 970-665-6496 or kburner@rifleco.org .