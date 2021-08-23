New LIFT-UP Director Ivan Jackson begins

Ivan Jackson has assumed duties as the new executive director for Garfield County’s food assistance organization LIFT-UP, effective Monday.

Jackson takes over for John Dougherty, who has been serving as interim executive director since January.

A nonprofit organization, LIFT-UP has been providing humanitarian essentials to those in need for 39 years, with a primary focus on providing food. It runs the food pantries from Carbondale to Parachute, including the drive-through food deliveries that have taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, Jackson brings a long history of working within communities in the nonprofit sector, mainly focused on youth athletics programs.

Born in London, Jackson has resided in the United States for more than 25 years, most recently just outside of Boulder where he has lived with his wife Kate and their blended family of six children.

“Giving back to community, especially after what we have been through over the past 18 months made me realize how lucky I am and we are as a family,” Jackson said in the release. “The idea of helping people survive on a daily basis, immediately piqued my interest.”

LIFT-UP Board President Anita Bineau noted Jackson’s ability to lead an organization and pull partners together.

“He is passionate and dedicated to those that he serves,” Bineau said. “He has been an advocate for connecting local community together, and those skills are crucial for an organization like LIFT-UP that is implementing programs across three counties and within multiple communities.”

New positions added

Jackson will be joining Director of Operations Scott Shirley, who started with LIFT-UP in June in the newly created position.

Shirley’s responsibilities include overseeing the day-to-day operations of the warehouse, transportation team and thrift store, according to the release.

Shirley brings over 30 years of experience as an associate pastor where he oversaw facilities, operations and volunteer teams. He had previously been a regular LIFT-UP volunteer.

In another new staffing move, Trudie Biggers is now grants manager for LIFT-UP.

Biggers has written and managed grants for a variety of nonprofits focusing on healthcare, housing insecurity and social justice, according to the release.

Courtney Raab is the new administrative assistant. She was born in Colorado and moved to the valley two years ago. “Working for a nonprofit like LIFT-UP makes you feel fulfilled,” Raab said in the release.