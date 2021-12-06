New-look Roaring Fork School District Board of Education to discuss Two Rivers, mill levy certification at Wednesday meeting





Following the shuffling of the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education’s members and leadership, the board will meet Wednesday for the lone time in December.

Under new board president Kathryn Kuhlenberg, it will discuss the reapplication from Two Rivers Community School in Glenwood Springs for authorization by the district and certify the annual mill levy for the 2022 calendar year.

Two Rivers is seeking district authorization for the second year in a row after withdrawing its application in 2020 due to pandemic-related financial uncertainty. In its second try, the school district’s Charter Review Committee found, “that the school meets the criteria for approving Two Rivers Charter School for district authorization,” according to the committee’s notes and recommendation.

The board will get an overview on the application process, the recommendations from the review committee and an overall presentation on the school.

According to its application, Two Rivers serves nearly 400 students. The K-8 school uses a “place-based learning” model, which utilizes the local community in learning processes through field trips, local expert conversations or other methods. It opened in 2014 and has been authorized by the Colorado Charter School Institute.

The agenda item is indicated as an information session.

The board will also act on the 2022 calendar year mill levy certification. The process is a formality, but will quantify exactly how much will be pulled from property taxes over the next year, the first with the district maxing out its mill levy override allotment after ballot question 5B passed in November.

The board will also act on an update to a policy on expense authorization and reimbursement and the second reading of a new policy on background checks.

The meeting will be preceded by a presentation on the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Education Department, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Quorum will be established for the meeting at 5:30 p.m. It will be hosted at the Carbondale District Office, 400 Sopris Ave.

Community members who wish to speak during public comment are required to sign up before the beginning of the meeting via a sign-up sheet on the Board of Education website.