New Orleans rock band Cowboy Mouth to headline Glenwood Springs’ Strawberry Days

Strawberry Days has enjoyed 121 celebrations over the years. But the annual Glenwood Springs event has never experienced one featuring Cowboy Mouth, a New Orleans act known for its raucous, rock 'n' roll live shows and hit song, "Jenny Says."

"Honestly it's going to be our first time in Glenwood Springs," Cowboy Mouth lead singer and drummer Fred LeBlanc said. "We provide a pretty intense, fun, awesome experience on a lot of different levels."

Born in 1992 on the bumpy streets where the bourbon flows like the mighty Mississippi, Cowboy Mouth, like the city it calls home, have endured a lot over the years.

Following the release of its major label debut album, "Are You with Me?" in 1996, the band enjoyed commercial success, particularly when its biggest song to date, "Jenny Says," hit the airwaves. The band, however, eventually parted ways with big record companies like MCA and Atlantic in favor of independent labels and relentless touring. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the group delivered "Voodoo Shoppe," which featured, arguably the bands most personal song, "The Avenue."

"I kind of created the scenario that I viewed New Orleans as a really good friend of mine, and we were kind of sitting on a street corner … (I) put my arm around her and said this is really, really bad but it will get better. It will take time, it will take work but it will get better," LeBlanc said.

Although Cowboy Mouth practically lives on the road, performing for packed crowds across the country, the band will always consider New Orleans home.

Recommended Stories For You

When asked what Strawberry Days festival goers can expect from the band this Saturday night, LeBlanc replied, "The best damn rock and roll show they have seen in a long time."

This weekend at Strawberry Days, Cowboy Mouth will let the good times roll. Or, as they would say down on the Bayou: Laissez les bons temps rouler!