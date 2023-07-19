New Parachute Monday Market supports Garfield 16 Family Resource Center

A customer places an order for fresh produce at Parachute's Monday Market.

First Street in Parachute amid Monday evening’s desert heat turned into an oasis of fresh produce.

Customers purchased locally-grown fruits and vegetables from a frenzy of volunteers that operated inside an unassuming food trailer.

For customers like Parachute’s Rose Kendter-Cose, she likes knowing the money she spends on Western Slope green beans and apricots goes to a worthy cause. She too used these types of services when she was raising her children.

People gather at a produce cart during the Monday Market in Parachute. Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

“I used it all the time,” she said, enjoying an apricot underneath the shady Beasley Park gazebo roof. “If I needed cereal for the kids, I would get that kind of stuff. Or they needed some special clothing for a sports thing, sometimes I was able to get it there because people tried to turn it in.”

This week marked the second of its kind for the Parachute Monday Market, which is slated for 5-8 p.m. every Monday at Beasley Park, 100 E. First St. The first day of the farmers market was July 10, and so far it includes all but one stand, which sells produce supplied by Early Morning Orchard of Palisade.

According to the Town Administrator Travis Elliott said the produce stand recorded 74 transactions last week alone.

“We were actually expecting to have a net loss our first week. We ended up raising a couple hundred bucks for the Family Resource Center,” Elliott said. “Our first week, we sold out of almost everything except a handful of peaches and a half box of apricots.”

A list of options at the Monday Market produce stand in Parachute. Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Elliott said the city is using this fundraiser as both a catalyst for attracting more vendors to the new farmers market, as well as bringing more visitors to First Street.

“This was actually a result of our downtown development plan,” Elliott said. “We had a series of stakeholder meetings with businesses on First Street and community members in the area, and a farmers market was one of things that folks wanted to see downtown happening here on First Street.

“It brings vitality. It brings people to the downtown core.”

Parachute then partnered with Garfield County Public Health for the project, and public health introduced the town to Early Morning Orchard.

One of the volunteers dishing out fresh produce on Monday was Andrea Clegg. She said the fundraiser is a great thing because there are lower-income families and a lot of poverty in the Parachute community — and many of these community members rely on the Family Resource Center.

“It’s nice this is being brought to you by the resource center in town so it gets the attention of those people,” she said. “And this is fresh food rather than some canned food or bad food that you would typically find in the pantry.”

The town’s ultimate goal is to have more vendors and farmers participate in the Monday Market by the first Monday in August. For more information call the town at 970-285-7630. People can also preorder produce by visiting https://visitparachute.com./mondaymarket .