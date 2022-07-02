New truck stop coming to Parachute
After meeting several environmental, safety and infrastructure requirements, Parachute is slated to have a new truck stop open later this year, an official said.
Depending on factors like weather, Oklahoma-based Love’s Travel Center and Country Store is set to open near the intersection of County Road 300 and Cardinal Way on Christmas Eve.
The completion date, which is tentative, could be pushed back to Spring 2023, Parachute Town Manager Travis Elliot said.
“It’s an aggressive project schedule that will be contingent upon weather and whether or not they got some of the hard-scaping done before colder weather arrives,” he said.
Love’s original proposal to build came in 2020. But the project had to meet requirements through entities like the Colorado Department of Transportation, which oversees the nearby bridge over Interstate 70 instead of the town of Parachute. Things like road and parking plans had to be submitted and approved before construction, which broke ground June 23, could begin.
Town ordinances also played a factor, Elliot said. For instance, town code doesn’t allow for 350 feet continuous parking stalls, which forced Parachute City Council to approve a variance of up to 450 feet to get the project underway.
The location of the new truck stop parallels the Colorado River and the adjoining recreational rental service, TOPS. Since this area is currently a three-way intersection, Loves is putting in new infrastructure to create a four-way intersection by extending Cardinal Way toward the east side of CR 300.
Elliot said the hope is for the new Love’s, and the newly established infrastructure, to attract more prospective businesses to the lot.
“I think it will be a draw to the community and we think it will be a benefit to Parachute and Parachute businesses,” he said.
The new truck stop will consist of several truck parking stalls, overnight parking options for recreational vehicles and truck and passenger fueling canopies. It will also include the center itself, a Chester’s Chicken and a McDonald’s restaurant.
Elliot also said the city will monitor increases in traffic to the area.
“Having more passersby to visit Parachute benefits us and the region,” Elliot said, “including Battlement Mesa.”
