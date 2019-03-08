New winter storm warning issued for Colorado’s high country

Another winter storm warning has been issued for the Colorado mountains starting Friday morning and lasting into Saturday. During that time, another 8 to 16 inches of snow is expect to fall above 8,000 feet.

"Snow will continue decreasing in coverage and intensity this evening with additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible through sunset," according to the Thursday update. "Snow, heavy at times, will then redevelop by late Friday morning. The heaviest snow is expected above 8,000 feet though will fall at lower elevations."

The avalanche danger was set at "extreme" (level 5 of 5) by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center across most of the central Colorado mountains.

Backcountry travel is highly discouraged.