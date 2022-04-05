Newcomer Caitlin Carey wins spot on New Castle Town Council; incumbents retain their spots

New Castle Town Council incumbents Art Riddile, Bruce Leland and Brandy Copeland won reelection, while newcomer Caitlin Carey has won her first four-year term, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

With three seats and the mayorship up for election this year, Riddile won his third bid as mayor unopposed with 575 votes. For council seats, Leland nabbed 480 votes, Copeland 471 and Carey 462.

Write-in candidate Brooklyn Barkman lost her bid for town council member with 168 votes.

Meanwhile, a ballot proposal to increase the town’s lodging tax from 2.5% to 5% for stays less than 30 days passed 492 to 229 votes.

With her win, Carey said she’s excited to help residents through her work on council.

“I cannot wait to serve New Castle,” Carey said. “I love this town more and more every day.”

Carey said she wants to use her four years in office preparing for potential population growth in New Castle.

“They’re developing really fast, and with that comes a lot of responsibility,” she said. “Roads, drainage and traffic impacts — are they going to be able to handle it?”

Carey said there’s a lot of variables to consider as the town continues to develop.

“What is going up now that we have to prepare for once occupancy happens?” she said.

Copeland said she is very happy and thankful for the vote of the residents to serve another four years.

“I’m just gonna go with the flow and see what comes up and make the best decisions I can,” she said. “I’m not here with an agenda. I just want to serve and help where I can.”

For Leland, he’s grateful for his time on council and the support of voters.

Leland said he looks forward to completing a number of infrastructure projects before they become problems.

“There are spots in town that don’t have sidewalks that need them. There are sidewalks that need to be replaced,” he said. “There’s a lot of those kinds of projects that are really important, that we won’t notice unless they become a problem.”

This project list also includes resurfacing hard surface paths around town, as well as creating piping for drainage.

“I would say probably the things the council wants to do and that tons of people will notice will have to do with capital projects,” he said.

Leland, first elected in 2006, is finishing his fourth term on council.

Copeland is currently finishing her first four-year term on New Castle Town Council. She was elected in 2018.

Riddile was first elected as a trustee in 2006 before winning a bid as mayor in 2016 and 2018.

