Newly elected Rifle City Council candidates sworn in

Elected Rifle City Council members sworn in Wednesday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Five newly elected Rifle City Council members were sworn in Wednesday.

The newly elected members include Clint Hostettler, Joe Carpenter, Sean Strode, Alicia Gresley and Chris Bornholdt.

Hostettler, appointed in 2018 and 2020, is now serving his first four-year term as a council member. Meanwhile, Strode and Carpenter were both first elected in 2017 and are now in their final four-year term.

First-time candidates Gresley and Bornholdt are slated to serve four-year and two-year terms, respectively.

Wednesday’s regular Rifle City Council meeting also saw council members elect Ed Green as mayor and Brian Condie as mayor pro tem.

Ed Green takes his seat as the new mayor of Rifle on Wednesday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Green, elected to his first term in 2015 and then his second in 2019, will serve as Rifle mayor until 2023.

“This seat has been occupied by people since 1905,” Green said. “It’s humbling, and I do appreciate the opportunity.”

Condie was elected to his first term in 2019 and will serve as mayor pro tem until 2023.

“I look forward to working with council,” Condie said. “Let’s continue what we’ve done over the past four years.”

Green takes over for former mayor Barbara Clifton, who served as mayor since 2017 and as a council member since 2013.

Condie takes over for former mayor pro tem Theresa Hamilton, who served as mayor pro tem since 2017 and council member since 2015.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com.