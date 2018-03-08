Nichols leaving Rifle city manager post after just three months

Rifle will again be without a city manager this spring as the City Council announced on Thursday that it has signed a separation agreement with City Manager Jim Nichols after only three months together.

Nichols signed on for a two and half year term with the city in November of last year following an extensive search to replace former manager Matt Sturgeon. Terms of the city’s separation agreement with Nichols are being finalized, the city said in a press release.

Yet another search for an interim city manager, as well as a permanent replacement, will begin immediately. Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein has assumed the role of acting city manager.

Reasons for the city’s separation with Nichols were not made public. Nichols could not be immediately reached for comment.

Nichols came to Rifle from Douglas County, Nevada, where he worked as county manager for a little over a year after being hired there in September of 2014. He had been a teacher in China for a year and a half before taking the Rifle job.

Rifle was in search of a new city manager after Sturgeon left to become the city manager of the Denver suburb of Centennial after working for Rifle for 11 years in various capacities. He was Rifle’s city manager from May 2013 to May 2017.

Former Rifle assistant manager Kimberly Bullen then became Rifle’s interim city manager for several months before she accepted a job to be the Colorado northwest manager for the state Department of Local Affairs.

Following Bullen’s departure, the city hired Davis Farrar to help with the transition. Farrar had decades of experience working in the area, including working as city manager of Carbondale and interim city manager for Basalt.