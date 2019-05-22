Night closure scheduled for 27th Street and S. Grand Avenue June 4; minimal impacts anticipated

Construction crews continue work on the 27th Street Bridge Wednesday in South Glenwood.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Nighttime motorists be advised — coming June 4, the intersection of 27th Street and South Grand Avenue will temporarily close overnight for work associated with the 27th Street Bridge replacement project.

The travel advisory issued by the city of Glenwood Springs stated that the closure would begin at 9 p.m. that night and continue into the early hours the next morning.

Project Public Information Manager Bryana Starbuck said that the intersection and bridge closure should not affect the morning commute, as the work is anticipated to end by 2 a.m.

During the bridge closure, South Grand Avenue users will be detoured to Highway 82 and north to Eighth Street, and traffic coming from Midland Avenue will be rerouted to Eighth Street and onto Grand.

Crews will be completing temporary traffic signal work associated with the 27th Street Bridge project.

“By getting this work done at night we hope to limit impacts and it will put us on a good path to keep the momentum of the project going,” Starbuck said.

For more information about the ongoing 27th Street Bridge project, visit the project webpage at cogs.us/27thStreetBridge or cogs.us/SunlightBridge.

To get in touch with the project team email 27thStreetBridge@gmail.com or call or text (970) 618-5379.

Additionally, to receive the latest ConeZone email updates on construction and traffic impacts subscribe to the “Glenwood Springs News” list via http://www.cogs.us/NotifyMe.

