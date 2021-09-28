Nighttime closures anticipated Wednesday and Friday for I-70 Glenwood Canyon emergency repairs project work

Two nighttime closures of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon are expected this week for safety and schedule-critical work related to the late July flooding that severely damaged the roadway.

According to a joint Colorado Department of Transportation and Garfield County Emergency Management news release, the work is scheduled for 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and again during that same time frame Friday into Saturday. Westbound lanes will remain open, according to the release.

CDOT advises that the overnight closures will mean cross-state eastbound travelers should use the recommended northern alternate route via Colorado Highway 13 from Rifle north to Craig, east on US 40 to Steamboat Springs and over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling, then south on Colorado Highway 9 to Silverthorne.

The eastbound closure point will be Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs, but only local traffic should continue east on I-70 from Rifle.

“The work is essential for crews to be able to rebuild the eastbound retaining wall that supports the eastbound lanes,” the release states. “Crews will be able to safely work more quickly without traffic on eastbound lanes, which is important for reaching the goal of having all lanes open by Thanksgiving.”

Although westbound will remain open, motorists should anticipate a permanent one-lane closure at mile point 123.5 for a half mile.

Several night closures are identified in the emergency repairs contract in order to perform safety-critical work that would be difficult to perform under live traffic. Those closures are to impact one direction of travel at a time, the release states.

“It is imperative for motorists to drive the posted speed limit through the work zone and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you,” CDOT advises.

On July 29 and 31 of this year, the canyon was impacted by several major mud and debris slides, which caused considerable damage to I-70 at Blue Gulch. I-70 through the canyon was closed completely in both directions for 15 days as a result.