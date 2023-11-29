Ninth annual Hometown Holidays returns to Rifle this weekend
Hometown Holidays are back in Rifle for its ninth annual year. Read below for the full list of activities and events to celebrate the upcoming winter holidays. Addresses will be listed below, as some events take place in the same buildings.
THURSDAY
- Midland Arts Company Open House — 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Midland Arts Company
- Alpine Bank Business After Hours — 5:30 p.m. at Ute Theater
FRIDAY
- Craft Fair — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rifle Middle School
SATURDAY
- Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rifle Middle School
- Film Showing: “Polar Express” — 10 a.m. at Brenden Theater
- Pet Pictures with Santa — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Journey Home Animal Shelter
- Free Wreath Making for Kids — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bookcliffs Arts Center
- Free Ornament Making for Kids — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rifle Branch Library
- Santa — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rifle City Hall
- Free Gift Wrapping — noon to 3 p.m. at Rifle CoWork
- Architectural Scavenger Hunt – noon to 3 p.m., starts and ends at Rifle City Hall
- Hay Rides — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Downtown Rifle
- Live Reindeer — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Civic Plaza
- Symphony in the Valley Presents: The Nutcracker & Other Holiday Favorites Featuring Dancers from Colorado West Performing Arts Co — 2 p.m. at Ute Theater
- Bounce House and more — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Amy Baysinger State Farm
- Luminaries to live nativity — 4 p.m. at 3rd street to Centennial walking path to tree lighting
- Live Nativity Scene — 4 p.m. at walking path to Centennial, follow the luminaries
- Tree Lighting — 5:15 p.m. at Centennial Park
- Holiday Fireworks Show — 5:30 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. at Centennial Park
- Parade of Lights — 6 p.m. at Railroad Avenue, Fairgrounds to Brenden Theater
- After Parade – Bonfire, S’mores, Cookies, Hot Chocolate, Music/DJ at Brenden Theater
- Symphony in the Valley Presents: The Nutcracker & Other Holiday Favorites Featuring Dancers from Colorado West Performing Arts Co — 7 p.m. at Ute Theater
SUNDAY
- Symphony in the Valley Presents: The Nutcracker & Other Holiday Favorites Featuring Dancers from Colorado West Performing Arts Co – 2 p.m. at Ute Theater
This is the only time that the Symphony in the Valley will be showing The Nutcracker, so be sure to get tickets! Go to their website https://sitv.org/wp/ to buy tickets. The cost ranges from $12 to $30, depending on age.
Addresses:
Midland Arts Company: 101 E 3rd Street
Ute Theater: 132 E 4th Street
Rifle Middle School: 753 Railroad Avenue
Brenden Theater: 250 W 2nd Street
Journey Home Animal Shelter: 1500 Prefontaine Avenue
Bookcliffs Arts Center: 100 E 16th Street
Rifle Branch Library: 207 East Avenue
Rifle City Hall: 202 Railroad Avenue
Rifle CoWork: 144 E 3rd Street
Civic Plaza: Beside the Library
Amy Baysinger State Farm: 100 E 11th Street
Centennial Park: 300 W 5th Street
Fairgrounds: 1001 Railroad Avenue
TRAFFIC IMPACTS
The fireworks will be set off at Rifle Middle School, which means closure of Rifle Creek Trail beginning at 5 p.m.
Railroad Avenue will also close at the same time in both directions from 14th Street to Centennial Parkway, the city said in a news release.
These closures will remain in place until after the parade. Anticipate at least a two hour closure.
Citizens who park in the lot at Rifle Middle School will not be able to leave until after the parade has ended and Railroad Avenue has been officially reopened.
Vehicles exiting from that location will only be allowed to make a right turn onto Railroad Avenue to facilitate expeditious traffic flow.
Please be aware of this event and drive carefully as a large crowd of spectators is anticipated.For updated information on all City matters, please go to our website, http://www.rifleco.org or our Facebook, Instagram and X pages.
