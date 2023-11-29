Ninth annual Hometown Holidays returns to Rifle this weekend

Hometown Holidays are back in Rifle for its ninth annual year. Read below for the full list of activities and events to celebrate the upcoming winter holidays. Addresses will be listed below, as some events take place in the same buildings.

THURSDAY

Midland Arts Company Open House — 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Midland Arts Company

Alpine Bank Business After Hours — 5:30 p.m. at Ute Theater

FRIDAY

Craft Fair — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rifle Middle School

SATURDAY

Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rifle Middle School

Film Showing: “Polar Express” — 10 a.m. at Brenden Theater

Pet Pictures with Santa — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Journey Home Animal Shelter

Free Wreath Making for Kids — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bookcliffs Arts Center

Free Ornament Making for Kids — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rifle Branch Library

Santa — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rifle City Hall

Free Gift Wrapping — noon to 3 p.m. at Rifle CoWork

Architectural Scavenger Hunt – noon to 3 p.m., starts and ends at Rifle City Hall

Hay Rides — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Downtown Rifle

Live Reindeer — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Civic Plaza

Symphony in the Valley Presents: The Nutcracker & Other Holiday Favorites Featuring Dancers from Colorado West Performing Arts Co — 2 p.m. at Ute Theater

Bounce House and more — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Amy Baysinger State Farm

Luminaries to live nativity — 4 p.m. at 3rd street to Centennial walking path to tree lighting

Live Nativity Scene — 4 p.m. at walking path to Centennial, follow the luminaries

Tree Lighting — 5:15 p.m. at Centennial Park

Holiday Fireworks Show — 5:30 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. at Centennial Park

Parade of Lights — 6 p.m. at Railroad Avenue, Fairgrounds to Brenden Theater

After Parade – Bonfire, S’mores, Cookies, Hot Chocolate, Music/DJ at Brenden Theater

Symphony in the Valley Presents: The Nutcracker & Other Holiday Favorites Featuring Dancers from Colorado West Performing Arts Co — 7 p.m. at Ute Theater

SUNDAY

Symphony in the Valley Presents: The Nutcracker & Other Holiday Favorites Featuring Dancers from Colorado West Performing Arts Co – 2 p.m. at Ute Theater

This is the only time that the Symphony in the Valley will be showing The Nutcracker, so be sure to get tickets! Go to their website https://sitv.org/wp/ to buy tickets. The cost ranges from $12 to $30, depending on age.

Addresses:

Midland Arts Company: 101 E 3rd Street

Ute Theater: 132 E 4th Street

Rifle Middle School: 753 Railroad Avenue

Brenden Theater: 250 W 2nd Street

Journey Home Animal Shelter: 1500 Prefontaine Avenue

Bookcliffs Arts Center: 100 E 16th Street

Rifle Branch Library: 207 East Avenue

Rifle City Hall: 202 Railroad Avenue

Rifle CoWork: 144 E 3rd Street

Civic Plaza: Beside the Library

Amy Baysinger State Farm: 100 E 11th Street

Centennial Park: 300 W 5th Street

Fairgrounds: 1001 Railroad Avenue

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

The fireworks will be set off at Rifle Middle School, which means closure of Rifle Creek Trail beginning at 5 p.m.

Railroad Avenue will also close at the same time in both directions from 14th Street to Centennial Parkway, the city said in a news release.

These closures will remain in place until after the parade. Anticipate at least a two hour closure.

Citizens who park in the lot at Rifle Middle School will not be able to leave until after the parade has ended and Railroad Avenue has been officially reopened.

Vehicles exiting from that location will only be allowed to make a right turn onto Railroad Avenue to facilitate expeditious traffic flow.

Please be aware of this event and drive carefully as a large crowd of spectators is anticipated.For updated information on all City matters, please go to our website, http://www.rifleco.org or our Facebook, Instagram and X pages.