Ninth Judicial District announces District Court vacancy

Nominations are currently being taken to replace Ninth Judicial District Judge James Boyd, who is retiring from the bench effective July 1.

The Judicial District Nominating Commission is scheduled to meet at the Garfield County Courthouse on June 5 to interview and select nominees for appointment to be decided by the Governor’s Office.

According to a news release, to be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the Ninth Judicial District at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years. The current salary for this position is $183,816. The initial term of office of a district judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent district judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of six years.

Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Carlos A. Samour Jr., 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive, Lynn Reed, 109 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. Applications also are available on the court’s home page at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm

The completed application must be e-mailed to the address indicated in the instructions no later than 4 p.m. on May 5. Late applications will not be considered.

Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. on April 28, the release also states.

The members of the nominating commission for the Ninth Judicial District are: Laura Maytin and Blanca O’Leary of Aspen; Angela Strode of Rifle; Rachel Gates of Meeker; and Sheryl Barto, Chris McDowell, and Samuel Crary, all of Carbondale.