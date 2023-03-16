Ninth Judicial District Chief Judge James Boyd retiring; being replaced by John Neiley

Ninth Judicial District Judge John Neiley during a previous swearing-in ceremony.

File photo/Post Independent

After being appointed as chief judge of the 9th Judicial District in 2006, Judge James Boyd is retiring, the Colorado Judicial Department announced in a Thursday news release.

Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright has now appointed Judge John Neiley to replace Boyd. Neiley’s appointment is effective July 1.

“Chief Judge Boyd has served with distinction as the chief judge for nearly 20 years, and I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to him for his leadership and contributions to the judiciary,” Boatright said in the release. “I have no doubt Judge Neiley has the skills and leadership abilities to ensure the courts and probation offices in the district are best serving the public.”

Neiley was appointed to the district court bench in 2013, the release states. Prior to being appointed to the court, Neiley was a partner at the law firm Neiley & Alder, where he practiced primarily civil litigation with a focus on real estate transactions and land use and development. Previously, he worked as a partner at Richmond, Neiley & Sprouse, LLC; as an associate at Downey, Rauch & Sleeman, P.C.; and as a staff attorney for the Federal Trade Commission’s Denver Regional Office. Neiley earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado and a J.D. from the University of Colorado School of Law.

“As chief judge, he will serve as the administrative head of the district, responsible for appointing the court executive, chief probation officer and clerk of court, assisting in personnel, financial and case-management duties, and seeing that the business of the courts is conducted efficiently and effectively,” the release states.