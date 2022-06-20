Ninth Judicial District seeking nominees to fill county judge position being vacated by Paul Metzger

The Ninth Judicial District is beginning the process to replace longtime Garfield County Court Judge Paul Metzger, who recently announced he plans to retire Oct. 1.

An official nominating commission has been named and is scheduled to meet Aug. 8 at the Garfield County Courthouse to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor, a news release states.

“Applicants must be a qualified elector of Garfield County at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado,” the release states.

The current annual salary for the position is $175,908, and the initial term of office of a county judge is a provisional term of two years. Thereafter, the incumbent county judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of four years.

Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice William W. Hood III, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive, Lynn Reed, 109 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.

Applications also are available on the court’s home page at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm .

Completed applications must be emailed to the address listed on the form no later than 4 p.m. July 5. Late applications will not be considered.

“Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. on June 28,” the release states.

The members of the nominating commission for the Ninth Judicial District are: Angela Strode of Rifle; Rachel Gates of Meeker; Lauren Maytin and Blanca O’Leary, both of Aspen; and Sheryl Barto, Bonnie McLean and Samuel Crary, all of Carbondale.