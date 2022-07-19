No farmers market in Glenwood Springs — for now

A recent farmers market in Glenwood Springs.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs downtown farmers market manager announced Tuesday it would close for good — the second time this month such an announcement was made.

In a news release, Market Manager Cindy Svatos claimed the city was “not supportive of the market and is critical of everything from the setup, placement of signage, vendor placement and schedule, teardown, and timing along with many other items.”

In a separate news release, Glenwood Springs city spokesperson Bryana Starbuck wrote Tuesday that the closure was solely the decision of the market managers.

“City staff had continued to assist the private operator in planning safe emergency access, complete getting all vendors licensed, and cleaning up outstanding issues,” the release states. “No supplemental requests were added to the permit conditions.”

Tuesday’s closure announcement comes after a vendor suffered burns and was hospitalized following a propane incident at the June 28 market. The city of Glenwood Springs revoked the market’s permit later that week but market managers appealed the decision and agreed to a new permit with updated safety conditions and requirements at the July 7 city council meeting.

The city would work to draft options for city council on how to continue a market in Glenwood Springs, the city release states. Although Svatos has not officially withdrawn the market’s amended permit, that should not hold up the process of seeking other options to bring a market back to Glenwood Springs.

“Certainly, our preference would be that the Market formally cancel its permit,” Starbuck wrote in an email. “However, the announcement made it clear that Cindy was not moving forward so we are actively looking for other solutions.”