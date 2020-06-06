No injuries in kitchen fire at Glenwood Springs Residence Inn

A small fire in a hotel room kitchen was extinguished within minutes of starting at the Residence Inn on Friday night.

According to a news release from the city, the Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. to a call of a structure fire at the Residence Inn on Wulfsohn Road.

“Firefighters arrived within six minutes to find the four-story hotel under evacuation with assistance from Glenwood Springs Police Department officers,” the release states. “… There had been a kitchen fire in a unit on the third floor of the west wing which had already been extinguished by the automated fire sprinkler system.”

Firefighters then checked to make sure the blaze was fully out and to assess the damage and perform follow-up duties, according to the release.

“Mutual aid was provided by Colorado River Fire Rescue. Carbondale Fire Department also assisted by providing district coverage during the incident,” the release states.