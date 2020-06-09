No injuries reported in South Glenwood residence fire

Firefighters from multiple agencies along with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire at Riverside Cottages on Tuesday night. Peter Baumann / Post Independent

Two residents were evacuated by a neighbor but no injuries were reported in a house fire Tuesday night along the Roaring Fork River.

Residents at Riverside Cottages on County Road 154 said the fire likely started around 9 p.m. when smoke could be seen from one of the residences on the property. Although the unit was a duplex, only one unit was occupied at the time.

A neighbor quickly alerted the occupants of smoke and flames coming from the roof and helped them get to safety.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Carbondale Fire Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.