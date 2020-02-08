No injury in Saturday evening accident after rockfall on Hwy 82 south of Glenwood Springs

No one was injured when a pickup truck ended up on its side on Highway 82 about six miles south of Glenwood Springs Saturday evening, however alcohol may have been involved, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers and emergency responders were called about 5:24 p.m. to the vicinity of mile marker 6 on westbound Highway 82 for a report of a pickup truck that hit some rocks that had fallen onto the highway.

The truck rolled and was blocking the right lane, according to CSP Cpl. Ivan Alvarado. The 33-year-old male driver was not injured, and no other occupants were in the vehicle.

“We are investigating the possibility of alcohol being involved,” he said.

Several other vehicles were able to avoid the rocks, but traffic was backed up toward the Garfield County Road 114 intersection.

As of 6:40 p.m. a tow truck was on scene, and traffic was expected to be moving freely again soon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation was not immediately available to say if there was a lingering concern for additional rockfall in the area of the slide. Melting snow from the Thursday night and Friday snowstorm created prime conditions for rockslides on steep slopes above roadways.