No Name, Bair Ranch rest areas reopen along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

The two rest areas in Glenwood Canyon reopened last week for the first time since the Grizzly Creek Fire began in August.

In a news release Friday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said the rest areas have been inspected and are safe for people to use.

“Other rest areas in the canyon continue to be closed, including the Grizzly Creek (Exit 121) and Hanging Lake (Exit 125) rest areas,” the release states. “The bike path and hiking trails also remain closed.”

The potential for debris slides through the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area persists, and CDOT continues to monitor the situation, according to the release.

“Travelers on I-70 and visitors are only allowed to stop at the Non Name and Bair Ranch rest areas. Limiting stops in the canyon is to ensure that CDOT and law enforcement can evacuate the canyon as quickly as possible in the event of a safety closure on I-70.”

Go to cotrip.org for the most up-to-date traffic and road conditions.