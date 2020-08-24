No Name evacuation lifted Sunday
Residents could begin to return to No Name starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release Monday from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
“Smoke from the fire is still visible but is propagating from the higher areas above the canyon rim,” the release states.
People are still encouraged to be ready to leave quickly in case of new evacuation orders and to keep the “six Ps” in mind:
- People and pets
- Papers, phone numbers, and important documents
- Prescriptions, vitamins, and eyeglasses
- Pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia
- Personal Computers (information on hard drive and removable memory)
- Plastic (credit cards, ATM cards) and cash
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User