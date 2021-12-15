No Name residents lose power as crews rush to repair powerline; anticipated to be restored by 5 p.m. Wednesday

A power outage at No Name could affect users for a few hours this afternoon as Glenwood Springs Electric crews work to replace a broken crossarm, a city news release states.

Power could be restored by 5 p.m., the city reported.

The crossarm broke in an area where a powerline crosses No Name Creek north of Interstate 70, and crews de-energized the line to make repairs.

Affected No Name residents can visit the Glenwood Springs Community Center if they need a warm place until power is restored, the release states.

Call Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck at 970-384-6441 for more information about the outage.