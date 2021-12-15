No Name residents lose power as crews rush to repair powerline; anticipated to be restored by 5 p.m. Wednesday
A power outage at No Name could affect users for a few hours this afternoon as Glenwood Springs Electric crews work to replace a broken crossarm, a city news release states.
Power could be restored by 5 p.m., the city reported.
The crossarm broke in an area where a powerline crosses No Name Creek north of Interstate 70, and crews de-energized the line to make repairs.
Affected No Name residents can visit the Glenwood Springs Community Center if they need a warm place until power is restored, the release states.
Call Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck at 970-384-6441 for more information about the outage.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
No Name residents lose power as crews rush to repair powerline; anticipated to be restored by 5 p.m. Wednesday
A power outage at No Name could affect users for a few hours this afternoon as Glenwood Springs Electric crews work to replace a broken crossarm, a city news release states.