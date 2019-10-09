No open burning allowed in Garfield County as red flag warning goes into effect

A red flag warning will be in effect Wednesday, Oct. 9 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. for all of Garfield County.

“The red flag warning simply means that a combination of relative humidity lower than 15 percent, wind gusts higher than 25 mph and critical fuels are expected,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Charnick said. “The conditions are favorable for fire spreads.”

No open burning of any kind is permitted.

