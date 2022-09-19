No school for Carbondale Middle School Monday due to power outage

There will be no classes today for Carbondale Middle School students, due to an ongoing power outage at the building, Roaring Fork School District officials said early Monday.

The power outage was discovered on Sunday.

“At this time, power has still not been restored, so school is canceled today,” Principal Jennifer Lamont wrote to school parents and students early Monday. “We understand that school closures are disruptive and create a burden for many families and never make these decisions lightly.”

For now, CMS still has a seventh grade volleyball game scheduled at 4 p.m. Families are to be notified of any changes in time or location. The eighth grade volleyball team will still depart Monday from the front of CMS.

No hay electricidad en CMS, por lo que hoy no hay clases. Por favor vea el mensaje completo aquí. https://docs.google.com/document/d/1VKhreUBqFYO7vcGqyDrF74prY1OFl5DH79qntbanzRY/edit?usp=sharing