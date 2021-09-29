Number of Grand River Health employees not to comply with vaccination mandate ‘unknown’

A handful of COVID-19 vaccines wait to be distributed to health care workers at Grand River Health earlier this year.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The Colorado Board of Health’s upcoming vaccination mandate may put some Grand River Health employees out of work, but just how many are “unknown” at this time, a hospital administrator said.

“We do have individuals who have filed exemptions,” Chief Experience Officer Kenda Spaulding said Tuesday. “We have individuals who are still uncertain. I wish I knew; we’re all eager to know.”

Grand River Health’s protocol is in compliance with the emergency mandate enacted Aug. 30 by the state board of health. The policy was prompted by a letter sent to the board by Gov. Jared Polis requesting immediate consideration of a vaccination mandate.

The order requires all employees, direct contractors and support staff in licensed health care settings to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 30 and be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31.

Spaulding said employees who choose not to receive their first dose by Sept. 30 are allowed an extra 14-day grace period to reconsider.

The only way hospital employees can avoid the vaccination requirement is to apply for and be granted an exemption from hospital administration. Exemptions can be granted for either medical or religious reasons.

Most organized religions allow vaccinations. Christian Science, however, questions vaccinations and can see them as problematic, according to ChristianScience.com.

As of Wednesday, about 85% of the more than 640 employees at Grand River Health are vaccinated, Spaulding said. Doctors continue to have one-on-one conversations with employees who are reluctant to get vaccinated.

Over at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, the anticipated number of employees to opt out of vaccines is more clear. At least 79 Valley View employees are anticipated not to receive their first dose by Sept. 30.

These employees plan to hold a walk-out event at Valley View at 11 a.m. Friday.

Grand River Health has already been combating a staffing shortage. The hospital is currently at least 100 employees short of full staff, Spaulding said. One reason is the hospital’s recent expansion efforts.

After hospital district voters passed an $89.4 million bond issue in November 2017, a new 100,000-square-foot addition was built onto Grand River’s main campus and opened in July. The new expansion extended the hospital’s total bed count to 25.

But by early September, Dr. Kevin Coleman said the new patient wing was intentionally yet to be fully occupied by medical staff so as to allow them more time to become acclimated with the new area.

Grand River’s staffing shortage has prompted hospital officials to maintain an average 15-bed occupancy, Spaulding said.

“There are more patients in the patient-care unit than nurses,” Spaulding said.

From that same 2017 bond issue, Grand River Health used the money to demolish the old E. Dene Moore Care Center to build a new, state-of-the-art care center in its place: Grand River Health Care Center.

Some of the living quarters — called neighborhoods — are still unoccupied.

So far, Grand River has continued recruiting efforts. Spaulding said administration has increased wages in an effort to attract and retain more applicants, while staffers in respective departments have essentially crisscrossed service lines to help out in other sections of the hospital.

“Travelers are nonexistent,” Spaulding said. “We’re not getting as rapid a hiring pace as we were hoping for.”

Grand River Health will have a better understanding next week of how many employees leave their positions due to the vaccine mandate, Spaulding said.

According to Garfield County Public Health, as of Wednesday, COVID-19 cases reported in a seven-day period have slightly tapered, dropping from 136 cases between Sept. 8-14 to 104 cases between Sept. 22-28. In addition, the 14-day positivity rate for Garfield County is 6.7%.

Spaulding noted Grand River did see an influx of COVID-19 patients in winter 2020. This winter could pose the same situation, she said.

“We are aware that it was a difficult year in the winter months to care for all the needs of the patients,” she said. “Knowing that may be coming our way again for what we’re seeing for local cases, hospitalizations could continue to tick upward.”

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com .