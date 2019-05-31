Braxton Wayne Hauser (May 2, 2000-May 23, 2019)

Braxton Hauser passed away at St. Joseph hospital with his family at his side.

Braxton spent his life pushing his limits such as jumping off cliffs when swimming, wrestling at state or watching over others such as when he performed CPR on his Mom.

He is survived by his parents, William and Toni Hauser; his sisters Lori Diaz, Kari Hauser, Lisa Kitchens and Martha Hauser; his brother T.J. Wampler; an abundance of niece, nephews, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends.

Funeral service will be held at New Creation Church on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:00.