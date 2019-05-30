Carl Howard Monahan (September 17, 1943 — August 15, 2018)

Carl Howard Monahan was born September 17, 1943, and passed away at his home on August 15, 2018.

He is survived by his son Michael, daughter Katie, grandsons Fynn and Yossi, sister Tina and brother Rich.

Carl was a gifted athlete and craftsman who loved the outdoors, music and dancing.

His love for nature and physical expression live on through his family and friends.

A memorial BBQ to celebrate Carl’s life will take place on June 29, 2019, in Sopris Park, Carbondale, CO, from 11-2pm. Please bring your fondest memories and something to grill. Drinks and sides will be provided.

For more information call (970) 948-0812.