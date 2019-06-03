David “Krow” Keithley (January 30, 1954 — May 27, 2019)

David “Krow” Keithley, 65, of Rifle, Colorado, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 27th, 2019. David was born on January 30th, 1954, to Earl “Sonny” and Ruth Keithley. David spent his childhood at the Keithley Ranch. In High School he loved playing basketball and received All-Conference for two seasons. His High School basketball coach, the late Jack Smith, gave him the nickname “Krowbait.” Krow graduated from Rifle High School in 1972. After years of bucking hay and planting fields he went to work as a surveyor. Later to spend the majority of his adult life working as a carpenter often alongside his brothers. He was known for his unending love to his family and his unfailing friendship to everyone. Krow didn’t know a stranger. Krow was always involved in his daughters’ events and activities.

Krow was very involved with the Rifle Moose Lodge. He served as the administrator there for approximately 20 years. In addition, he was a District 4 President, District 3 President, a legion member, a fellow, one of their most faithful volunteers, and was honored with many awards and certificates. He met the love of his life, Carolyn in, 1995. They enjoyed participating in darts, pool, basketball, golf, softball, horseshoes, making Sunday breakfast and Friday night dinners. “Krow’s spaghetti” was always a fan favorite.

He is survived by his love, Carolyn Smith; daughters Janelle (Robert) Parrington, Rifle, Tawnee Keithley, Rifle, and Racheal Keithley (Colby Cox), Silt; his step-son Eric Smith (Brenda), Eatonville, WA.; his grandsons, Blake and Aiden Parrington, Rifle, Jacob and Rachel Black, Roy, WA, Anesia Renaurd-Smith, Tacoma, WA, and Luke, MaryJane and Keith Smith, Eatonville, WA; three great-grandchildren: Capri, Bailey and Blake; his brothers: Earl “Dee” (Sandy) Keithley, Rifle, Dick (Balinda) Keithley, Parachute, and Daniel “Abner” (Dawn) Keithley, Rifle, along with many cousins, nephews, nieces and other family.

He is preceded in death by this parents, step-son Kayne Smith, and grandson James Smith.

Service will be held June 7th, 2019, at 3pm at the First Baptist Church of Garfield County, 602 Grand Ave., Silt, CO 81652. Followed by a celebration of life at the Rifle Moose Lodge, 133 E 3rd St., Rifle, CO 81650. In lieu of flowers please make donation to Hope West Hospice Care Center, 3090 N. 12th St. #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506, in memory of Krow.

“Believe in yourself even when no one else does, if someone tells you that you can’t do it, prove them wrong.”

— author unknown