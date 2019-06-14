Ethel Alma Miller (January 1, 1925 – May 19, 2019)

Ethel Alma Miller, age 94, left this earth to be with her heavenly family on May 19th, 2019.

Ethel was born on January 1, 1925 on her family’s ranch on upper Cattle Creek to Nellie and Patrick Waters. She married Harold Miller and had three children, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings (Mary Walsh, John Walsh, Theo Marks, Tom Waters, Andy Waters, Jerry Waters and Pat Waters), her husband, Harold in 1989 and her son, Douglas Miller in 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Jack) Carner and Tammi (David) Gardner. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Trisha and Don Eberl (Jillian (Josh) , Chad, Allison), David and Shelley Carner (Justin (Helena) and Corey (Fernanda), Tanya and Bill Marks (Cade, Bailey and Casey), Staci and Shane Abbott, (Jade) Amy and Keith McLaren (Skyler, Aubrey and Avery), Kristen and John Kuck, Adam and Jennifer Miller (Addison, Amelia and Olivia), Amy and Josh Sutton (Molly), LeeAnn Gardner, Cena Mullins and Nella Gardner. Her great, great grandchildren, Trip, Maggie, Ava and Raylen. Ethel is also survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved with all her heart.

Ethel worked on the ranch alongside her husband in the early days of their marriage. After moving to Glenwood, she worked as a bookkeeper, a teller at First National Bank and later managed the Bullock’s warehouse until her retirement. Her family was the most important thing to her. She was an accomplished gardener, cook and seamstress.

After the loss of her husband, Harold, she married Austin Heuschkel in 1992 and enjoyed many years of travelling with him until his death in 2005.

Ethel was buried in a private family ceremony.