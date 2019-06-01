Margaret Inhofe (November 28, 1933 – May 25, 2019)

Margaret Inhofe, 85, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado & formerly South Padre Island Texas. Passed away on May 25, 2019. She was born to Robert Edwin and Faye Oliver Giddens on November 28, 1933 in Tulsa Oklahoma. She was a devoted wife and mother. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Perry Dyson Inhofe. She is survived by two daughters, Melinda Inhofe Smith and Marilyn Inhofe (Steve) Davis. She is also survived by her Grandchildren J. Perry Davis, S. Ryan (Tara Lynch) Davis, Michael Davis, Nicholas Watson, Margaret Alice Meadows, and Emily Jo Diebold.