Marie L. Thompson (July 16, 1947 – May 15, 2019)

Marie Thompson died this May from a cerebral hemorrhage. A native of Australia who grew up on sheep farm, she was a long-time resident of the United States. Marie was a vibrant and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband, David Petechuk; sons Aaron and Darren Lasko and their wives Christie and Kim, respectively; and seven grandchildren: Mia, Katie, Jessie, Abby, Libby, Evelyn, and Roslyn. She also is survived by a wonderful, extended family in Australia. Marie donated her body to Science Care. A memorial will be held on June 23. A memorial notice with details will be published.