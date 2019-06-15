Marie Thompson (July 16, 1947 – May 15, 2019)

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Marie Thompson. June 23, 2019 Ceremony will be held at 13 Moons Ranch outside of Carbondale, Sunday, June 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Address is 6316 State Highway 133. Approximately 6 miles on Highway 133 from Highway 82. Light refreshments provided (no alcohol); potluck dishes are welcomed. Limited parking so team up. This is an outside venue so bring chairs or blankets and possibly umbrellas. Colorful attire to match Marie’s personalty is encourage.