Obituary: Steven H. Lampman

Steven H. Lampman, of Carbondale, Passed away on February 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Farnum Holt Funeral Home 405 W. 7th Street, Glenwood Springs, Colorado. A gathering will take place immediately following the services at Veltus Park 901 Midland Ave. Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The family invites you to please bring your “Steve” stories to share.