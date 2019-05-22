Obituary: Tina Marie (Elliott) Penny

Funeral services for Tina Marie (Elliott) Penny, 63, Lawrence, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Lawrence First Nazarene Church in Lawrence. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Tina passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her home.

Tina was born March 12, 1956, in Lawrence, KS, the daughter of CJ and Norma (Whiteaker) Elliott.

She was a member of Lawrence First Nazarene Church.

She worked at Faith Christian School in Minnesota, Master Petroleum in Colorado, Jefferson County Weed Department and Allen Press in Kansas as an accountant.

She married James Kevin Penny on December 30, 1984, in Las Vegas, NV. He survives of the home.

Other survivors include her daughters, Kylie (Kent) Smith, Lawrence; Marina Penny, Winsborro, TX; Cassie (Andre Sitting Up) Keefer, Anchorage, AK; and Jessica (Tony Ivy) Penny, Whiting, KS; eight grandchildren, Skyler, Adison, Nevaeh, Audrey, Desmond, Sofia, Justice, Lukas; brothers, Mark (Kathy) Elliott, Jerry Elliott, both of Lawrence; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

Tina was a “Jane of all trades”, keeping busy with sewing, cooking, any number of arts or crafts, woodworking, gardening, or whatever else sparked her interest in learning. She loved the outdoors and in particular, the mountains. Her strength of will and sense of humor will never be forgotten by anyone who knew her. Her superpower was at making cookies with her grandkids. She was greatly and deeply loved and she will be missed intensely by those who knew her.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Tina’s name to the American Cancer Society or the Rally Program at Calaway-Young Cancer Center c/o Valley View Foundation, PO Box 1970, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602 or may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

