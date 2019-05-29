Verla (Wendy) Hess (May 28, 1927-May 23, 2019)

Verla (Wendy) Hess passed away on May 23, 2019 four days before her 92nd birthday, at the Fountains of Hilltop in Grand Junction, CO.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Frank; children Lynda (Bob) of Grand Junction CO: Scott (Grace) of Colorado Springs CO: Steve (Terri) of Lantana TX; seven grandchildren; and eight great grand children.

Wendy was born in Viola Center, Iowa in 1927 where she attended all 12 years of school and played on one of the first women’s high school basketball teams. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in 1948 and moved to Chicago after college where she met Frank at a bowling alley. She thought he was “good looking, considerate and a lot of fun!” They were married in 1951 and eventually settled in Denver CO. In 1965, they relocated to Glenwood Springs CO where they lived for the next 50 years. Once retired, they spent the winters in Tucson AZ and summers in Glenwood. In 2016, they moved to Grand Junction CO.

Wendy worked at Glenwood Elementary School in Glenwood for many years as the school secretary and later for a local orthodontist. She loved being around children and her face would always light up when her grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to visit her.

She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She loved gardening, was a master gardener, and an active member of the Glenwood Springs Garden Club for many years. She was a founding member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and active in many of its activities. She also enjoyed hiking and successfully climbed Mount Sopris (13,000’) at the age of 60!

A memorial service, to celebrate her life, will take place on Friday, June 14, at 10;00 at the Fountains of Hilltop, 3203 N. 15th Street, Grand Junction CO 81506. Donations may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, c/o Donor Relations, 2900 Rocky Pointe Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 or http://www.lovetothe rescue.org.