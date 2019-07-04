Warren L. Dodo (October 28, 1932 – May 19, 2019)

Warren was born on October 28, 1932 to Ralph and Donna Dodo. He passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 under the loving care of the staff at the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle.

Other than his time spent serving his country during the Korean War, Warren spent his entire life in the West Elk Creek and Harvey Gap Area. Farming and ranching was a profession that he truly loved. Warren’s legacy of being a good steward of the land will live on forever.

Warren spent many years volunteering on the Book cliff Soil Conservation District Board with friends and neighbors.

Warren is survived by his sons Mike Dodo (Julie), Scot Dodero (Kim), daughter Suzy Frey (RJ), his brother Louis Dodo (Carol) as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of Warren’s Life will be held on July 20th, 2019 at 4 p.m. at 111 County Road 247, in New Castle. Please dress casual and bring your favorite side dish or desert. Meat and beverages will be provided. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Colorado Veterans Living Center, 851 E 5th Street, Rifle, CO 81650.