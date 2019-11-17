 Obituaries Glenwood Springs Colorado | PostIndependent.com

Obituaries

George Francis Fields (August 17, 1927 — November 10, 2019)

November 17, 2019

Passed away at Collier Hospice Center, Wheatridge, CO Service at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 969 Ulysses St., Golden, CO 80401 Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10am George Francis Fields passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10,...

Heinz and Caroline Mary Tamm

November 12, 2019

Heinz and Caroline Mary Tamm passed away in Milwaukee, WI, both at the age of 96. Heinz was born in Germany, to Adolf and Anna (Krause) Tamm and immigrated to New York City as a...

Sparticus (December 16, 2003 — November 11, 2019)

November 12, 2019

Sparticus Spot Spoticus Schaaf, born to Justin Schaaf Dec. 16th, 2003, died Nov 11th, 2019. Leaving behind his very loving and caring dad, and best friend, and thousands of human and dog friends in the...

Elbert Shelton (June 3, 1943 — November 1, 2019)

November 11, 2019

Elbert Shelton passed away peacefully at Valley View Hospital on November 1, 2019. Elbert was born in New Mexico on June 3, 1943, to Elmo Shelton Sr. and Thelma Phillips. He graduated from Santa Fe...

Doris Bullock (1920 — 2019)

November 11, 2019

Doris Bullock passed away on November 6, 2019, at age 99. Doris was born in 1920 in Greybull, WY, and spent most of her childhood in western Wyoming. She attended the University of Wyoming and...

Raymond “Eddie” Leech (March 27, 1934–November 6, 2019)

November 9, 2019

Raymond “Eddie” Leech March 27, 1934 – November 6, 2019. Beloved Father to: Coleen Knight (Albany, NY), Rusty Leech (Grand Junction, CO), Laurie Kennedy (Denver, CO), Michele Deshazer (SLC,UT), Ann Leech daughter in law, Kathy...

Phyllis Ann Pretti

November 5, 2019

Phyllis Ann Pretti, 84, passed away in Ogden, Utah, on November 2, 2019. She was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, the daughter of John and Amelia Elizabeth Petrafeso Arcieri. Phyllis graduated from Silt Elementary, Silt...

Ian Michael Gallagher (July 3, 1985–October 24, 2019)

November 2, 2019

Ian Michael Gallagher passed away on October 24, 2019 in Rifle, Colorado. Ian was born to Michael Gallagher and Irene Keegan-Gallagher on July 3, 1985 in Austin, Texas. Ian loved all things outdoors, including hiking,...

Alice Muriel Davenport

November 1, 2019

Alice Muriel Davenport died October 24, 2019, in Carbondale, Colorado. Alice was born in Omaha Nebraska in 1942, and spent her childhood in Elmhurst, Illinois. In 1964 she graduated with honors from Carleton College in...

Howard Dabney Childers (1920 — 2019)

October 31, 2019

World War II Aviator Howard Dabney Childers has passed from this life. Howard was born in El Centro, California, to Charles L. Childers and Blanche D. Childers. He was the youngest of three children. In...

Diane Marie Kindell

October 30, 2019

Diane Marie Kindell, 64, of Carbondale, passed away October 28, 2019. Diane was born April 7, 1955, in Lennon, MI to Dexter and Bernita Bowden. She married Terry (Rip) Kindell on October 15, 1978. Diane...

Kelly Gessele (July 18, 1950–October 25, 2019)

October 30, 2019

Kelly July 18, 1950 – Gessele October 25, 2019 of Carbondale, passed away on 10/25/19 after three amazing years with colon cancer. A celebration of life will be held at Cornerstone Christian Center 20351 Hwy...