George Francis Fields (August 17, 1927 — November 10, 2019)
Passed away at Collier Hospice Center, Wheatridge, CO Service at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 969 Ulysses St., Golden, CO 80401 Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10am George Francis Fields passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10,...
George Raymond Fuller (February 27, 1931 — October 24, 2019)
George Raymond Fuller passed away peacefully Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the VA nursing home in Rifle, Colorado, at the age of 88. George was the oldest of three boys born February 27, 1931, in...
Mary Kay Stecklein (August 4, 1956 — November 10, 2019)
Born August 4, 1956, passed away peacefully November 10th, 2019. A special thanks to all those friends and staff of Hospice of the Valley that helped her make this transition. A spreading of her ashes...
Nellie Elvira (Medlock) Klipfel (December 13, 1918–November 8, 2019)
Nellie Elvira (Medlock) Klipfel passed away on November 8, 2019 at her home in New Castle, Colorado. She was 100 years old, being one month and 5 days away from her 101st birthday. Nellie was...
Heinz and Caroline Mary Tamm
Heinz and Caroline Mary Tamm passed away in Milwaukee, WI, both at the age of 96. Heinz was born in Germany, to Adolf and Anna (Krause) Tamm and immigrated to New York City as a...
Sparticus (December 16, 2003 — November 11, 2019)
Sparticus Spot Spoticus Schaaf, born to Justin Schaaf Dec. 16th, 2003, died Nov 11th, 2019. Leaving behind his very loving and caring dad, and best friend, and thousands of human and dog friends in the...
Elbert Shelton (June 3, 1943 — November 1, 2019)
Elbert Shelton passed away peacefully at Valley View Hospital on November 1, 2019. Elbert was born in New Mexico on June 3, 1943, to Elmo Shelton Sr. and Thelma Phillips. He graduated from Santa Fe...
Doris Bullock (1920 — 2019)
Doris Bullock passed away on November 6, 2019, at age 99. Doris was born in 1920 in Greybull, WY, and spent most of her childhood in western Wyoming. She attended the University of Wyoming and...
Raymond “Eddie” Leech (March 27, 1934–November 6, 2019)
Raymond “Eddie” Leech March 27, 1934 – November 6, 2019. Beloved Father to: Coleen Knight (Albany, NY), Rusty Leech (Grand Junction, CO), Laurie Kennedy (Denver, CO), Michele Deshazer (SLC,UT), Ann Leech daughter in law, Kathy...
Phyllis Ann Pretti
Phyllis Ann Pretti, 84, passed away in Ogden, Utah, on November 2, 2019. She was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, the daughter of John and Amelia Elizabeth Petrafeso Arcieri. Phyllis graduated from Silt Elementary, Silt...
Barbara Jeanette Johnson (June 28, 1941–October 5, 2019)
Barbara Jeanette Johnson was born June 28, 1941, in Salinas, California, to Wilson Ward Hearne and Marguerite Pearl Ervin. Barbara grew up in California. BJ (as she’s known to her friends) came to Colorado in...
Death Notice: Earl (Nick) Huston (July 2, 1940 — October 30, 2019)
Earl (Nick) Huston, 79, of Glenwood Springs passed away October 30th at UCHealth in Aurora, CO. A full obituary and information about a Celebration of Life will be published at a later date.
Viola “Vickie” B. Kilton (June 2, 1927 — October 30, 2019)
Whether sitting in her chair reading the vast volumes of books she so cherished, teaching her grandchildren the ways of the world, rooted in determination and hard work, or making crocheted garments for everyone she...
Ian Michael Gallagher (July 3, 1985–October 24, 2019)
Ian Michael Gallagher passed away on October 24, 2019 in Rifle, Colorado. Ian was born to Michael Gallagher and Irene Keegan-Gallagher on July 3, 1985 in Austin, Texas. Ian loved all things outdoors, including hiking,...
Alice Muriel Davenport
Alice Muriel Davenport died October 24, 2019, in Carbondale, Colorado. Alice was born in Omaha Nebraska in 1942, and spent her childhood in Elmhurst, Illinois. In 1964 she graduated with honors from Carleton College in...
Howard Dabney Childers (1920 — 2019)
World War II Aviator Howard Dabney Childers has passed from this life. Howard was born in El Centro, California, to Charles L. Childers and Blanche D. Childers. He was the youngest of three children. In...
Matthew Jon Fergen (July 3, 1965 — October 26, 2019)
Matthew Jon Fergen left us too soon on October 26, 2019, at 54 years old. Matt was born on July 3, 1965, in St. Paul, MN, to John and Geneva Fergen. The family moved to...
Diane Marie Kindell
Diane Marie Kindell, 64, of Carbondale, passed away October 28, 2019. Diane was born April 7, 1955, in Lennon, MI to Dexter and Bernita Bowden. She married Terry (Rip) Kindell on October 15, 1978. Diane...
Kelly Gessele (July 18, 1950–October 25, 2019)
Kelly July 18, 1950 – Gessele October 25, 2019 of Carbondale, passed away on 10/25/19 after three amazing years with colon cancer. A celebration of life will be held at Cornerstone Christian Center 20351 Hwy...
Steve White (July 24, 1952 — October 11, 2019)
Steve was born in Rhode Island on July 24, 1952. He moved with his family to California in 1953. He joined the Navy in 1970. Steve married Debbie in 1980. lan was born May 15,...