Adelaide (Thornton) Karger Keith (September 5, 1930 — December 22, 2017)

Adelaide (Thornton) Karger Keith entered Eternal Life in Heaven on December 22, 2017. She was 87 years old.

She is survived by her husband Tom of New Braunfels, sister Challie Thornton and brother John (Kay) Thornton of Kerrville; children Kathryn (Dean) Fischer, and Sherry (Robert) Flume of New Braunfels; Kara Sue (Charles) Goodding of Monument, Colorado; David (Susan) Karger of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; grandchildren Sarah (Albert) Flores, William (Katherine) Fischer, Matthew (Kate) Flume, Clint (Tara) Flume, Kristen (Kevin) Byrne, Cameron (Annie) Karger, Alexander Goodding, and Spencer Goodding.

A private family memorial service was held January 13, 2018.